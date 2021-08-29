Hyman Charles D Reduces Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in UGI were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 175,913 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 616,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

