Intrust Bank NA Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $21.72. 1,864,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

