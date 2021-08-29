Intrust Bank NA Has $400,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,335. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

