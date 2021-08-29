Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $316.06. 891,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $317.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

