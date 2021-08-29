Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 9th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a PE ratio of 92.94. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $68.45.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.