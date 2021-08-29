Analysts Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target at $39.71

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 575,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,789. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.