Analysts Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Price Target at $25.70

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th.

VNE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 545,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

