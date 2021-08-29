$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.86. AT&T posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 155,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,817,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,416,000 after buying an additional 551,004 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.