ParkinGo Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,683.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

