Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.74 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

