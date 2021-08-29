Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TWCF opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36. Town and Country Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

