Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lessened by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,527. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

