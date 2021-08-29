Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $7,084,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $231,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 137.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. 805,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.