Intrust Bank NA Sells 245 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 407,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,080. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.