Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 922,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,492,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $73,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 811,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,526. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.