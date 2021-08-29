Analysts Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $71.43

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.55. 410,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.