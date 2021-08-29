Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 653,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 291,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.