Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.