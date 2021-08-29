Intrust Bank NA Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $52,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

SPR traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,574. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

