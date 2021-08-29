Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.