Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 146.8% in August

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $83.12. 182,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.