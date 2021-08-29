SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in August

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $$4.94 during trading hours on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

