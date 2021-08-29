SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in August

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $$4.94 during trading hours on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31.
About SMA Solar Technology
