Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 15,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

