Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 15,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

