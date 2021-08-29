River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 56,240 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

