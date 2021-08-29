SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Cuts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 95.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,345,573 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $66,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $3,383,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. 25,370,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,087,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

