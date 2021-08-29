Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 5.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $124,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.35. 1,334,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

