Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19-26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

