Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Increases Dividend to $2.75 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $59.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

CABO opened at $2,067.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,943.94. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,287 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

