SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 303.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $70.91 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.