Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 52,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

