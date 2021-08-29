Analysts Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) PT at $18.50

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 399,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,624. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.