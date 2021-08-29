PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stake Raised by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up 3.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.14% of PagSeguro Digital worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

