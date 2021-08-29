Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Takes $25.26 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,260,000. Marqeta makes up approximately 42.1% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Separately, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $13,606,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $25.82 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

