Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

