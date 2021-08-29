Gs Investments Inc. Buys 7,999 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 5.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

NYSE:AMP opened at $276.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $276.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

