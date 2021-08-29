Gs Investments Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gs Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.