Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.20 EPS.

Shares of DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.47. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

