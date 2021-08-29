GrafTech International Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

EAF opened at $11.26 on Friday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

