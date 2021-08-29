Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Link Administration’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Link Administration Company Profile

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); Fund Solutions (FS); and Technology & Operations (T&O) segments.

