VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its FY22 guidance to approx $6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.85.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

