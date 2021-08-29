Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the July 29th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 710.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

