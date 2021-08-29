Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

