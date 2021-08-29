ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

