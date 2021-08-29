Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

