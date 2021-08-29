Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,362 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 10.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $78,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 402,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $1,805,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.