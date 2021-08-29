Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

