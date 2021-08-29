Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

