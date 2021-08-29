Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $28.40

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

