SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 5.73% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

