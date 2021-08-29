Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 84.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE ADS opened at $97.88 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

